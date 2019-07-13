Donna Zell Brown Welch

October 20, 1941 - July 11, 2019

Donna Zell Brown Welch, age 77, passed away on July 11, 2019, in Logan, Utah.

Donna was born October 20, 1941, to Arlynn Thurston and Russell Brown in Logan Utah. She was the youngest of three children.

Donna graduated from South Cache High School where she was involved in many activities. Donna married her sweetheart, Jerry Welch, on May 1, 1959, and they made their home in Paradise, Utah. They had two children: Leeaine and Kurt Roi Welch.

Donna enjoyed her work and the people she met there. She worked at Maud's in Hyrum, and with Dr. Malan and Dr. Royle in Logan.

Donna volunteered at the Logan Hospital and an elementary school in Smithfield with her niece Andrea. Donna cared for her community, cleaning the streets of Paradise and Logan wherever she walked. She left things better than she found them in life. She was involved in the Paradise Angels Club, Book Group, Daughter's of the Utah Pioneers, and Red Hat Society. She loved reading, gardening, caring for her home and the beauty of nature.

Donna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many organizations. She especially loved working with children.

Donna's greatest joys were her family and friends. Wherever she went she could make a connection with someone (and usually figure out how they were related). Donna was a loving, dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, aunt and friend. She was a positive, caring woman who touched all with whom she came in contact. Donna often sought out those in need and provided them with support and friendship. She will be missed.

Donna is survived by her daughter Leeaine (Brian) Burnett; grandchildren Kirsten Ann (Billy) Rond; Megan Amanda Burnett; great-grandchildren Haddie Rose, Ellie Jo and Sterling Ole Rond and sister Mary Belle Petersen. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Welch, son Kurt Welch and brother Ramon Brown.

Services will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center, Logan. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11:30-12:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Paradise Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sunshine Terrace Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net. Published in Logan Herald Journal from July 13 to July 16, 2019