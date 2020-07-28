1/2
Dorothy Alene McCarrey
April 9, 1939 - July 26, 2020
Our loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed peacefully July 26, 2020, in Logan, UT, at the age of 81.
She was born in 1939, in Logan, UT, to Harry Alfonzo Worley and Helen Young. She married John William "Bill" McCarrey on November 30, 1962, in the Logan LDS temple. Together they have seven children, one daughter and six sons: Becky Godfrey (Wayne) of Clarkston, UT, Steven McCarrey (Lyn) of Elko, NV, Sherwin McCarrey (Andrea) of Brigham City, UT, Joseph McCarrey (Teresa) of Boise, ID, Jeffery McCarrey (Julie) of Preston, ID, and James McCarrey (Jennilee) of West Point, UT, and Paul McCarrey (deceased).
She and her sister Rachel attended beauty college in Ogden and enjoyed doing each other's hair in their later years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to serve. She was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
She and her husband worked side by side in a family business, Northern Utah Chemical Company, for over forty years. She loved working in her garden and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her mother and father; her son, Paul; her sisters, Helen, Lucille, and Sherry Lynn. She is survived by her six children, their spouses, sisters Rachel, Laura and Leone, a brother David, 17 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Williamsburg Retirement and Assisted Living for their tender love and care of Dorothy.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, and will take place Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Richmond 2nd Ward chapel, 150 South 100 East, with a viewing prior at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Richmond City Cemetery. Please follow COVID-19 precautions.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
