Dorothy Watterson Stringham
May 26, 1924 - January 14, 2020
Dorothy Mae Watterson was born May 26, 1924, in her home in Benson, Utah, to James L and Caroline Watterson. She was the 10th of 11 children. She was the last living granddaughter of William and Caroline Hobbs Watterson, early pioneers of Cache Valley.
Dorothy lived at the Benson farm for her first couple of years without inside plumbing or electricity. Her family moved to Burley, Idaho, where she lived until she was 5 years old, when her father passed away. Her little widowed Danish mother moved back to Benson, to the farm, to raise the large family. They lived through the depression, but were happy, had food from the farm, and didn't know they were poor. She attended the two room school in Benson and skipped the 5th grade because she was "too smart." She graduated from North Cache High School in 1941, and then attended USAC, where she was the archery champion for the school, graduating in 1943. She met Briant Earl Stringham while working in Clearfield, Utah, and they married March 2, 1945, in the Logan LDS temple. They lived in Texas, Virginia, and California while he was in the service. They settled in Clearfield, Utah, and had Paul, David, and Daniel while living in their first cinder block home. They had Mark and Julie, at her James Street home. After a short time living in Victor, Idaho, they settled in Pickleville, Utah. She loved the many friends and family that stayed with them and played in the lake over the next 50 years. Dorothy was a smart, hard working, loving, happy person. She worked for ORE until she was 79 1/2 years old, then worked for senior companions for 10 years. Earl and Dorothy served in the Florida, Tallahassee mission, and as Logan temple workers for 8 years. Dorothy loved working in her yard, writing poems, cleaning her home, handwork, and the many church callings she held. She had a strong testimony of the gospel. She loved her family the most of anything in her life. She loves her 5 children, 22 grandchildren, 90 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and all their spouses. After breaking her hip while watering her lawn, she lived with family, then at Legacy house for about a year. She returned to her loving, waiting family on the other side on January 14, 2020, at the age of 95 years young.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held January 18, 2020, at the Bear Lake Ward Building, Garden City, Utah. Viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m., with the Funeral at 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 18, 2020