Dottie Wilde Casperson

July 5, 1931 - May 18, 2019

On May 18, 2019, Dottie Wilde Casperson, 87, passed away peacefully with her family around her in Preston, Idaho.

Dottie, the ninth of ten children, was born July 5, 1931, to Oscar Lawrence and Martha Christine (Petersen) Wilde. She lived in Mink Creek, Idaho, until 1947 when she married the love of her life, Owen Milton Ross Casperson, who frequently told others he married a "Wilde" woman.

Owen and Dottie were sealed in the Logan Temple, and had nine wonderful children. Owen and Dottie lived in Alaska for a time, but made Preston their home. Dottie lived for her family and grandchildren. Dottie's home was always welcome to family and friends and she loved to have them come to her home.

Dottie worked as an administrative assistant for many years, including approximately 17 years for the Franklin County Extension Office, enjoying her work with the 4-H and the County Fair. Dottie is also well known for her service in the LDS Church, which included numerous stake and ward positions in young women organization, relief society, welfare, and many others. Dottie loved working with the young women and spent many years teaching, attending girls camp, and coordinating and participating in numerous youth activities.

Dottie is survived by four sons and four daughters; Morris (Mary) of Ephraim, Utah; Craig (Joyce) of Preston, Idaho; Pamela Rawlings of Preston, Idaho; Kerry (Deanne) of Moreland, Idaho; Doug (Carol) of Choteau, Montana; Penny Morales (Alex) of Provo, Utah; Paula Nielson (Samuel) of Rexburg, Idaho; DeAnne Casperson (Craig Lords) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 28 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren and one great, great, grandchild; and her sisters, Betty Erramouspe and Dixie Bennett. Dottie is preceded in death by her husband; parents; seven siblings; daughter, Roxy Lynne; son-in-law, Kent Rawlings; and a great granddaughter, Preslee.

Dottie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A special thanks to Heritage Home for their kind, loving support.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Preston Third Ward LDS Church, 155 North 200 West, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call from Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 8th East, Preston, Idaho, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.webbmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019