Douglas Blaine Blauer

November 8, 1963 - May 2, 2019

Douglas Blaine Blauer of River Heights, Utah, passed away at the age of 55, on May 2, 2019, in his family home where he was raised by his parents, Blaine Oliver and Marilyn Kotter Blauer. He was born on November 8, 1963, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

As a boy, Doug was involved in the Scouting program-beginning with Cub Scouts up through earning his Eagle Scout award-which he worked hard to obtain and was so proud of his accomplishments. This, in turn, developed his love for the outdoors which included hiking, being by the river and rockhounding. Other interests Doug had were Native American culture as well as a love of reading books written by Louis L'amour and Edward Abbey.

Doug attended Sky View High School in Smithfield, Utah, graduating in 1982. He attended USU for a time. Most of Doug's working experience was spent in the printing industry. He married Shelly Heninger in 1983. They were blessed with a daughter, Natasha, and later divorced. In 1996, Doug married Kristi Belles. They were also blessed with a daughter, Allison, and later divorced.

Doug is survived by his 2 daughters, Natasha Vasquez (Juan) and their 3 children Andrew, Aiden, and Kambria Vasquez; Allison Blauer; his mother, Marilyn K. Blauer; his sisters, Shelley Smith (Warren) and Angi Blauer; 4 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Blaine Oliver Blauer, and his grandparents.

A Memorial Service will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 E Center St., Logan, Utah on Thursday, May 9, 2019, with a viewing from 11:30 to 12:30 and service beginning at 1:00. Internment will take place following service at the Providence, Utah, cemetery.

