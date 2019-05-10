Douglas Carl Henke

April 22, 1935 - May 6, 2019

Douglas Carl Henke, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2019. He was happily married for 62 years (10/20/56) to Donna Mae Henke.

Doug was born in Vallejo, California, and was the son of Henry Carl Henke and Mildred Kathrine Henke. He attended school in San Diego, California, after which he served two years in the US Army. While working for the city of San Diego, he became a licensed land surveyor and then went on to work for SDG&E until he retired. Doug also taught surveying classes at Mesa Junior College in the evenings. After his retirement Doug and Donna moved to Providence, Utah in May of 1997.

Doug volunteered in a variety of areas. For more than 20 years, Doug volunteered as a coach, equipment manager and board member for youth baseball; he also helped build a new baseball complex for Clairemont Mesa Little League in San Diego. He served as an adult scout leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He also spent 12 years volunteering for the Top of Utah Marathon.

Doug also had many other interests. He had a wonderful model train collection that he enjoyed sharing with his grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed collecting tools, organizing them and putting them to good use by building cabinets and other projects for the family and scouts. He had a great stamp and coin collection, and he enjoyed doing puzzles/brain teasers. He also enjoyed taking the neighborhood kids on rides for hours on the weekends when his kids were young. Doug loved his cars, Sunday drives and road trips.

Doug may or may not have given you a hard time with his sense of humor. He had high expectations of his kids and taught them to be honest, responsible and to keep their commitments. He was detail oriented and well organized and loved to do a good job. He had great integrity and honesty.

Doug loved and supported his family in all their various activities. He enjoyed taking his family on great vacations to visit family and toured the national parks across the US.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Mae and his children Barbara Lynn Willhite, Robert Carl Henke (Mary Ann), Donald Carl Henke (Ruth) and Diane Louise Egbert (Rex), his sisters Judith Ann Schenk (Harry) and Marilyn Louise McGorman (Dennis), 18 grandchildren, and the 22nd great grandchild is due any day now. He is also survived by his wonderful extended family in the Pacific Northwest.

The family will be greeting guests on Saturday, May 11, from 10:30 to 11:45 followed by a memorial service at noon. Both will be held at Nelson Funeral Home at 162 East 400 North, Logan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gossner Cancer Center in the name of Douglas Henke. The family would like to thank Logan Regional Hospital and Huntsman Cancer Institute for the great care they provided over the last 8 years.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 10, 2019