Douglas Ray Schenk

April 30, 1950 - March 10, 2019

Douglas Ray Schenk, 68, returned back to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Logan, Utah.

Douglas was born April 30, 1950, in Logan, Utah, to Darrell A. Schenk and Iva Pearl Smart. He was the second of eight children. Douglas grew up in College Ward on the family farm. He graduated from Sky View High School where he was active in football, track and the debate club.

Shortly after high school, Douglas met his eternal companion, Joan Jamison. They were married Dec. 27, 1968. They were later sealed for all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple on Sept. 12, 1969. Douglas and Joan enjoyed traveling the western United States by motorcycle. They had many wonderful days riding with the Beehive Beemers and the Golden Spikers. Dad and Mom were always inseparable and shared a beautiful type of love. In 1992, Joan suffered a massive stroke that left her disabled. Dad lovingly cared for Mom until her death in 1996. After 23 years of separation they are finally joyfully reunited. On Jan. 29, 1999, Doug married Betty Buttars for time in the Logan LDS Temple.

Douglas learned the value of hard work on the family farm and working for GM Nelson Construction. Later on, Doug went to work for the Thikol Corporation as a machinist. Doug finished out his career at Central Valley Machine (CVM). Over his 26 years at CVM, Doug made lifelong friends who he considered family.

Douglas was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various positions in many organizations. Dad loved his Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ dearly. He loved to read his scriptures and share all that he had learned from them.

The last couple of months Douglas has battled many health problems. He endured to the end with dignity and courage. He was always cheerful, grateful and humble. He was truly an amazing example, father and grandpa. No matter how old we aged Dad would always ask us, "What's important?" And we would always respond, "Daddy loves me."

Douglas is survived by his wife, Betty Schenk; children Connie and Paull Johnson, Tony and Mindy Schenk; stepchildren Kimberly (Jack) Fuller, Brad (Barbie) Buttars, Chad (Heidi) Buttars, Kelly (Scott) Colton, Sandra (Jeff) Ballif, Kristina (Marc) Simmons; siblings Alan (DeeAnn) Schenk, Gregory (Esther) Schenk, Jerry (Jackie) Schenk, JaNae (Jeff) Anderson, Earl (Iris Schenk) and Diane (Troy) Fredrickson. He has 23 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Schenk; sister, Velaine; both parents; nephew, Lucus and great-grandson, Jeremy.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Logan 19th Ward chapel, 1255 N. 600 East, Logan, Utah, with a visitation prior from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A visitation will also be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., in Logan.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary