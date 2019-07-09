Edna Baugh

June 29, 1931 - July 7, 2019

Edna Josephine Cheney Baugh was born June 29, 1931, to Howard Joseph and Pearl Cheney Hamilton in Wilson, Wyoming. She died July 7, 2019. She was the youngest of five children. She was raised in Wilson, Wyoming and St. Ignatius, Montana before moving to Brigham City, Utah.

Edna fashioned her own wedding dress for her marriage to Clinton Lofthouse Baugh on September 25, 1950, in the Logan LDS Temple.

Prior to her retirement, Edna worked at the fruit stands in Perry, Utah, the beet farm, Carma's Confectionary, the laundromat in Hyrum, the kitchen at South Cache Junior High, and sold Tri-Chem paints. Edna was a dedicated servant of the LDS church. She was a primary teacher, visiting teacher, and a missionary working at the distribution center. Her love and devotion knew no limits. She worked with the Boy Scouts program for 50 years and earned the prestigious Silver Beaver Award. Edna was engaged in her community by working on parade floats and the community booth, as well as teaching 4-H classes.

She is survived by four children: Gene Baugh, Providence; JoDee (Mike) Myers, Smithfield; Bonita (Bob) Skiby, Richmond; Kelley (Rob) Biewend, Oregon. Six grandchildren: Mike Myers, Zachary Biewend, Rafael Baugh, Jack Biewend, Chris Hernandez Baugh, Rosie Baugh, and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Clinton Lofthouse Baugh, grandson Benjamin Clinton Baugh, and all of her siblings: Loraine Shinkle, Preal Shinkle, Estella Cheney, Bob Cheney.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Wellsville Stake Center, 30 South Center Street. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, July 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, and prior to the services on Friday at the stake center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Wellsville City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019