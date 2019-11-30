|
Elaine Andersen
October 14, 1944 - November 26, 2019
Willard - Elaine Hansen Andersen 75, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Huntsman Cancer Hospital with her family by her side.
Elaine was born October 14, 1944, in Providence, Utah, a daughter to Norma Olsen and Bruce Smith Hansen. She was raised in Providence, Utah, and graduated from South Cache High School. She moved to Brigham City after marriage, then Perry and finally to Willard.
Elaine married her High School sweetheart Melvin (Dee) Delos Andersen May 25, 1962, in Providence, Utah. The union was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.
Elaine and Dee served a mission at the Brigham City Bishop's Store House and she also served in various capacities in the Primary and Relief Society.
Elaine had a successful career at Nucor Steel as a Senior Representative for the company. She enjoyed many friendships with employees and clients. Her interests were music, playing a variety of instruments and participating in choirs throughout her life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed camping and being in the outdoors. Elaine also enjoyed canning and bottling. She was a wonderful homemaker who paid special attention to the details. Elaine did amazing embroidery, quilting, and loved to paint. She always made the Holidays special for her family which has created memories that they will never forget.
Surviving are her children: Rosemarie (Trace) Kenny, Marjorie (James) Panter and Shayne (Shannon) Andersen, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also, siblings: Karen Brooks and Roger Hansen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dee, son Kevin, brothers: Paul Hansen, Jim Hansen, sister Deanna Reuillard and grandson Sean Patrick Kenny.
Special thanks to the nurses at the Infusion Center at McKay Dee Hospital and Dr. Paul Shami and Andi Schindler at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Funeral services will be Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Willard 4th Ward Chapel, 80 N. 100 West, Willard, UT.
Viewings will be Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 East, Brigham City, UT, and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Willard Church.
Interment will be in the Hyrum City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 30, 2019