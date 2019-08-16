|
Elaine Jean Covert
May 31, 1946 - August 8, 2019
Elaine left this earthly life on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with Lymphoma Cancer.
There will be a graveside service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th, at the Hyrum City Cemetery. Elaine had many friends that she held dearly in her heart, as well as, extended family - Elaine's family would like to encourage everyone to attend that would like to.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 16, 2019