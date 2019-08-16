Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hyrum City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Covert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Jean Covert


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Jean Covert Obituary
Elaine Jean Covert
May 31, 1946 - August 8, 2019
Elaine left this earthly life on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with Lymphoma Cancer.
There will be a graveside service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th, at the Hyrum City Cemetery. Elaine had many friends that she held dearly in her heart, as well as, extended family - Elaine's family would like to encourage everyone to attend that would like to.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now