|
|
Elaine Kent Dunkley
April 21, 1923 - December 22, 2019
Elaine Kent Dunkley passed away peacefully at Franklin County Medical Center the morning of December 22, 2019. She lived with miraculous physical and mental vigor through all of her advanced years. While her physical wellbeing deteriorated in this last year of her life, she remained at home until the day before her death and was blessed not to experience a great deal of pain. Elaine welcomed numerous visitors over the past many months. Her family and friends were anxious to see her and express their love and appreciation for her. Always one for humor, Elaine began saying it was like she was holding a very long "live viewing."
Born to Percy Adelbert Kent and Sarah Ethel Litz on Saturday, April 21, 1923, Elaine grew up in Lewiston, Utah during the great depression. Despite the struggle involved in living during such a difficult period of time, Elaine loved her childhood years, especially because of close proximity to a large extended family and many cousins near her age.
At the age of 16 Elaine married Victor Lowe Dunkley on August 18, 1939 (sealed January 17, 1945 in the Logan Temple). Victor was an ambitious, self-made man, one of the first mink ranchers in Cache Valley. Victor and Elaine soon welcomed daughters Dixie and Paulette, then son Kent.
Elaine lost husband Victor and daughter Paulette to cancer when they were only 72 and 57 respectively. Crushed by their deaths, she nonetheless cherished the restored gospel and the reality of eternal life and families. Upon passing, we expect that she was joyfully welcomed by Victor, Paulette, her parents, and all of the family around whom she enjoyed growing up.
Elaine is survived by her younger sister Suzanne (Bakersfield, CA), daughter Dixie (Carlisle) Hunsaker, son Victor Kent Dunkley, daughter Pamela (Guy) Gustman, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, other family, and close friends.
Elaine enjoyed a wonderful network of caregivers and friends who supported her wellness over the years and contributed to her comfort in her final months, chief among them her son Kent. We, her family, express our gratitude to all who lovingly cared for her and thereby improved her quality of life, with special thanks to Jane Bodily and the caregivers of Franklin County Home Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at noon in the Franklin Stake Center, 112 E Main St, Franklin, Idaho 83237. A viewing will be held that same morning at the Stake Center from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Franklin Cemetery. Funeral arrangements provided by Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State St, Preston, ID 83263.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 26, 2019