Elayne Christensen Glanville

October 7, 1947 - June 17, 2019

Lillian Elayne Christensen Glanville, age 71, graduated from mortality on June 17, 2019. She began her earthly tenure on October 7, 1947, in Tremonton, Utah, the 4th daughter and 6th child of Conley P. and Lorna Daisy (Barfuss) Christensen. She died the way she lived, independent and strong.

Elayne has always been a Bear River Bears fan, even through those years that she lived away from Tremonton during the time she was married to William Kent Glanville. She was a beautician at heart, and loved to change her hair colors and make up styles frequently. Many knew her as "Blondie" at Greer's Hardware Store, or as "Blake's Sister" and enjoyed her wit and friendly banter when they would encounter her in the store or on the street. With a smile and a hug for everyone, she was a shining example of Christ like love in her community.

Beloved by many children of the Tremonton 9th ward for many years, she in turn felt strongly about every single one of "her" primary kids. Elayne always wanted a big family, but that was not in the Lord's plan. Instead He provided her endless love and endless mothering opportunities both in the extended family and in the Young Women's and Primary Programs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elayne was preceded in shedding her mortal body by her parents Conley and Lorna Christensen, one sister Linda Butler (Clark), a sister-in-law Diane (John) and many beloved cats and dogs. She has left behind an intriguing and adventurous daughter Jeannie Christen Lee (Karry) of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and the cutest grandson to bless the earth, Christopher Michael Lee of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Also left in her wake are 3 brothers, Joseph (Sharon), Christensen of Sandy, Utah, John Christensen of Riverdale, Utah, Blake (Jill) Christensen of Tremonton, Utah; two sisters Janice (Bill) Mather of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Gayle (David) Culver of Troutdale, Oregon.

A screening of her favorite program will accompany the viewing, which will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah, on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A short viewing (without the cartoons, alas) will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Tremonton South Stake Center 1150 S. Tremont Street. At 11 a.m., her daughter invites everyone to attend a program featuring memories from her spectacularly wise brothers and her entertaining daughter in the Tremonton South Stake Center. By her request, we will be rocking out to The Spirit in the Sky during the interment which will be at the Riverview Cemetery following the program. A party will then ensue at the Tremonton South Stake Center, provided by the Tremonton 9th Ward Relief Society.

In the words of her favorite program, "bedep bedep bedep, That's All Folks!"

Online condolences may be shared with the family at ruddfuneralhome.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary