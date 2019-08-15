Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cache Valley Mortuary
80 West 4200 North
Hyde Park, UT 84318
(435) 787-8514
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Canyon Ward building
2540 North 400 East
North Logan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon "Al" Foreman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eldon "Al" Foreman Obituary
Eldon "Al" Foreman
January 1, 1931 - August 10, 2019
The whole world looked to the town of Elm Creek, Nebraska, to celebrate the birth of Eldon Dean "Al" Foreman on New Year's Day, 1931. He left the arms of his loving family to return to his Heavenly Father on August 10, 2019, in Logan, Utah.
Al lived a life of achievement and adventure from serving in the Army National Guard to acting as distinguished governor for Kiwanis International to living in southern Africa. He was a sailor upon the seas of knowledge. Hand in hand, he and his wife, Sandie, explored and made friends all over the world. They traveled to dozens of countries in South America, Asia, Europe and Africa.
Al had an amazing spiritual journey that culminated in joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 82. He dedicated the remainder of his life to spiritual growth. Al was an avid student of the gospel and found great joy in living it.
He will live on forever in the hearts of his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
His warmth, humor and sparkling blue eyes will be sorely missed.
Until we meet again, cheerio!
A celebration of Al's life will be held August 17 at 11 a.m. in the Green Canyon Ward building, 2540 North 400 East in North Logan. Services under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Share a memory of Al at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now