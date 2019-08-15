|
Eldon "Al" Foreman
January 1, 1931 - August 10, 2019
The whole world looked to the town of Elm Creek, Nebraska, to celebrate the birth of Eldon Dean "Al" Foreman on New Year's Day, 1931. He left the arms of his loving family to return to his Heavenly Father on August 10, 2019, in Logan, Utah.
Al lived a life of achievement and adventure from serving in the Army National Guard to acting as distinguished governor for Kiwanis International to living in southern Africa. He was a sailor upon the seas of knowledge. Hand in hand, he and his wife, Sandie, explored and made friends all over the world. They traveled to dozens of countries in South America, Asia, Europe and Africa.
Al had an amazing spiritual journey that culminated in joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 82. He dedicated the remainder of his life to spiritual growth. Al was an avid student of the gospel and found great joy in living it.
He will live on forever in the hearts of his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
His warmth, humor and sparkling blue eyes will be sorely missed.
Until we meet again, cheerio!
A celebration of Al's life will be held August 17 at 11 a.m. in the Green Canyon Ward building, 2540 North 400 East in North Logan. Services under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Share a memory of Al at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 15, 2019