Elizabeth (Betty) Deon Stuart Haslam
1934 - 2019
Betty Stuart Haslam passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday December 31, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Wellsville on January 8, 1934, to Thomas Hendry Stuart and Vera Bailey Murray. She had 7 sisters and 1 brother. She lived in the same house for most of her life until she moved to North Logan in 2014. She attended school in Wellsville and graduated from South Cache High. During high school she met Dean Haslam at a dance at the Elite Hall in Hyrum. After a two year courtship they were sealed in the Logan Temple on July 29, 1955. Betty and Dean raised seven children and lost one in infancy: Vickie (Anton Menck), Kim (Donna), Stuart (Stephanie), Todd (Kris), Terry (deceased) (Julie), Kelly (deceased), Vera (Jeff Cutler), and Shane (Tarasha).
She worked with Dean for the Church for many years and served on the Wellsville City Beautification Committee for over 15 years. She has always been an extremely hard worker. She was a great homemaker, seamstress, and knitter making clothes and knitting house slippers for her family. She loved to work in her garden and flowerbeds and bottle everything from applesauce to tomato juice. Her specialties were jams, jellies, rhubarb and apple pies, cookies, homemade candy and chocolates.
Mom and dad were in a square dancing club for 18 years. Mom was always busy serving others and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in Primary, Young Women's, Scouting, and working in the Logan Temple Baptistry for 4 ½ years with dad. Mom was also a member of the D.U.P. for over 20 years. Mom enjoyed taking trips with friends and family and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 daughters, 4 sons, 26 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren with two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, 2 sons and 2 granddaughters.
The family would like to thank Dr. Goates, other doctors, nurses and Intermountain Hospice for their love and care.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 North, Logan from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 4, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at 49 W. 200 South, Wellsville prior to funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment at the Wellsville City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 2, 2020