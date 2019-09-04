|
|
Elizabeth (Betsy) Franchina
09/12/1941 - 08/20/2019
Elizabeth Kay (Betsy) Smith lit up the world with her arrival on September 12, 1941, in Independence, KS. Her parents were Nelle Smith and Olin George Smith. She went home to her Creator on August 20, 2019.
The 77 years in between saw the effects of her independent spirit: strong, yet delicate as a hummingbird, her symbol.
After growing up on Long Island, NY, she earned two degrees from Utah State University, where she lived with her sister and brother-in-law. She met and fell in love with fellow student Ray Franchina on a ride back East for Christmas break. They were married August 22, 1964.
After raising two sons to love nature, grow their own garden vegetables and become kind human beings, she saw the need to put her degrees to work by serving her community in Logan, UT. She organized support groups for women and children and a rape crisis center for CAPSA (Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse). It became a model for other agencies throughout the region that requested her assistance in setting up similar programs. She also practiced her independence to set up CAPSA's Self Protection Program, which consisted of presentations and workshops in schools and universities.
She not only beautified the shelter with her calligraphy and poetry, but gave copies to family, friends, and church members. Her poems reflect love for her husband Ray, their family, travels abroad, her path seeking God's Light, and her strong faith that people of all colors are One.
Betsy was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Logan, Utah, where she was Director of Christian Education for many years, and later Community Christian Church of Marana, where she followed her "Third Son" Pastor Dave Hedgepeth from Logan, UT, to Oro Valley, AZ.
She was surrounded by angels both seen and unseen as she and Ray faced many health challenges.
Betsy is survived by sons Dan (Jenn) and Dale (Rachel). Sisters Sandra (Earl) Mason, Sharon (Leo) Kuether, Molly (Bill) Boyd. Granddaughters Liz and Marissa Franchina, and Rose Smith. Grandsons Quinn, Forrest and Bridger Franchina, and Kolten Smith. Great grand daughter Ava. Niece Kristen (Le Roy) Nelson. Nephews Karl (Meta) Mason, Mark Mason, Leo Kuether Jr., and her dear friend Karen Logan.
She was welcomed to "the other side" by her parents, husband Ray of 55 years, nephew Karl Mason and brother-in law Leo Kuether.
If you see a hummingbird with an independent spirit in your garden, don't be surprised, she's reminding you to practice kindness, be resilient, and choose love.
Memorial Service to be Held Friday September 6, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church 200 W. Center St. Logan, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to:
First Presbyterian Church , Logan, UT
Community Christian Church of Marana, AZ
The Nature Conservancy
Best Friends Animal Sanctuary
Southwest Institute of Bio-Advancement
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 4, 2019