Elizabeth Jessica Shelley

December 10, 2013 - May 25, 2019

Our sweet Lizzy, Elizabeth Jessica Shelley, received her sparkly rainbow wings on May 25, 2019. In her short and amazing 5 years, Lizzy was able to touch so many lives. Her spunky, curious, polite, selfless nature would light up a room.

Lizzy made the world a more beautiful place. She could often be found picking flowers, cleaning up litter she would find, or protecting worms. Our sweet girl wanted to share her love with people she knew, and even those she didn't. Lizzy would often blow kisses to ambulances as they drove by, something she learned from her mom, who thought people in the ambulances needed the love.

Lizzy never could pick just one favorite color and decided that her favorite color was rainbow. She adored all of life's small wonders such as these, and got so excited whenever she would see one. She always dreamed of growing wings and flying to her own special rainbow.

The family would like to thank everyone who gave an overwhelming amount of love and support and in lieu of flowers would like to ask that people please donate to the Logan Library, one of Lizzy's favorite places.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Nyman Funeral Home in Providence. We invite the community, who has given us so much support, to attend. There will be a second viewing from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 4th, followed by the funeral services beginning at 1:30 p.m. Lizzy loved to pick flowers, we would encourage everyone attending funeral services to bring a picked flower.

Lizzy will be remembered and celebrated by her parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and all who knew and loved her. As we "Live Like Lizzy" and continue to celebrate her, we know she is with us sitting on top of a rainbow with her beautiful rainbow wings. Published in Logan Herald Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019