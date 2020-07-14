1/1
Elizabeth Marble Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Marble Miller
November 7, 1927 - July 11, 2020
With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother and grandmother Elizabeth Marble Miller on July 11, 2020.
Born November 7, 1927, she was the beloved wife of Thomas Daniel Miller; the devoted mother of David Miller, Kathryn (Randall) Andersen, Daniel Miller, Kenneth (Terri) Miller, Phillip Miller, Marilyn Miller, Julie (Jerome) DiCarro, Bruce (Noeme) Miller, and Gary Miller. She also was the proud grandmother of twenty-four grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was greeted on the other side by her devoted husband Thomas Daniel Miller; children, David, Kathryn, Daniel, and Marilyn; grandchild, Jamie Lynn Jorgensen; and two great-grandchildren Jaxon and Lincoln.
Elizabeth loved to square-dance in her younger years and was highly skilled with knitting needles, crochet hooks, and paint brushes. When not visiting with family you could always find her curled up on a couch, reading a book or watching the news, with her favorite four-legged friends, Maggie or Mimi by her side.
She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and unwavering dedication to her family, a strong faith in her Heavenly Father, and her beloved wooden fruit bowl.
Special thanks to Bruce Miller and Julie DiCarro for being her devoted care givers during the last year of her life.
Graveside services will take place Friday, July 17, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hyrum City Cemetery. A viewing will take place prior at Allen-Hall Mortuary from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen-Hall Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved