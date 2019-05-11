Elizabeth Minnie Braatz

July 21, 1923 - May 2, 2019

Our dearly precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, generous gift of love and giving, passed on May 2, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Our mother was born July 21, 1923, to Leonard and Alma Block in Hart, Minnesota. Elizabeth worked at the Winona Knitting Mills for several years.

On September 28, 1946, Elizabeth married Earl Braatz. She first was a homemaker and a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She enjoyed dancing, reading, crocheting, going out with her friends for lunch and being outside when the weather was nice. The family of Elizabeth would like to thank Dr. O'Very and his staff for taking care of her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Alma Block; her husband, Earl; brothers Clarence and Rudy Block; relatives and friends.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children, Dennis, Shirley, Franklin (Regenia), LeRoy; and the pet, Isabella; two granddaughters, Kim Voisard, Leah (Stad) Glover; seven great-grandchildren, Madison and Franklin Voisard, Dominic, Khole, Sebastion, Xaxier, and Grayson Glover; one sister in Southern California, Ellie Irmscher; nieces, nephews and dear friends. Elizabeth was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, memorial services will be held for Elizabeth at 2 p.m. to celebrate our mother's life. Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary