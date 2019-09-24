|
Elizabeth "Betty" Nye Kimber
March 31, 1953 - September 22, 2019
Elizabeth (Betty) Lucienne Nye Kimber, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Betty was born on March 31, 1953, to Afton and Ann Nye in Burley, Idaho. She was the 2nd of 5 children. She was raised in Malta, Idaho, on the family dairy farm. She completed her early education in Malta, graduating from Raft River High School in 1971. She then attended Ricks College for a short time.
It was around this time that she met David Max Kimber from Grouse Creek, Utah. They were married in May of 1972. They enjoyed 44 years together until David's passing in October of 2016.
Betty will be remembered for so many things: her kind and tender heart, Her witty sense of humor, her ability to make those around her feel comfortable, her ability to make and keep life-long friends, and her unwavering testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Betty exhibited these attributes in every facet of her life. At work, as the cook for the Grouse Creek School for nearly 30 years, she nourished life-long friendships with not only the students but with those that she worked with as well. But, perhaps nowhere else were these attributes showcased more than within the walls of her own home. Each of her children had their own special relationship with their Mom.
She is survived by her three children: Wade (Becky) Kimber, Lisa (Erik) Spencer, and Jason (Heather) Kimber. In addition, her 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild with another one on the way! She is also survived by her siblings Shirley (Bill) Morris, Stephen Nye, Andre (Carol) Nye, and Robbin Thomas. Betty was proceeded in death by her husband, David, as well as her parents.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Providence South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 360 East 450 North in Millville, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, from 9-10:30 a.m., both at the stake center. Interment will be in Grouse Creek, Utah. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 24, 2019