Elona Joy Elzinga Floyd1947 - 2020Elona Joy Floyd, a loyal, joyful, and fun-loving mother of five children - Joy, DeWayne, Doug, Fran and Dustin along with seventeen grandchildren and one great grandchild - returned to her Heavenly home June 2, 2020, at the age of 73. She was also survived by her siblings Marsha Larson, Charles Elzinga, Susan Heun, Carla Jellings, Brent Elzinga, Rosealtha Nelson, Nona Haycock, Coralee Karmazyn, Howard Elzinga, D. Blair Elzinga and Wendy Ridenhour. Her strong testimony in the Gospel blessed her family. She served a faithful mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Seattle, Washington. She enjoyed singing, painting and sewing. DeWayne R. Lazenby, Francisco Bejarano Chavez and Henry W. Floyd were her three loves. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Joyce Elzinga and siblings Alma Elzinga and Terry Baker.A graveside service will be held for her at the Logan City Cemetery on Friday June 5th at 1 p.m. It will be broadcast at www.allenmortuaries.com . Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary.