|
|
ElRay Anderson
April 9, 1950 - September 7, 2019
ElRay Mason Anderson, age 69, was born April 9, 1950, in Tremonton, Utah, to Ruth ReNee Mason and Ray Hunsaker Anderson. He was the 7th of 11 siblings. He passed away September 7, 2019, at the Franklin Medical Center in Preston, Idaho, from complications due to diabetes. He was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 9 years old.
After graduating Bear River High School, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fresno, California. He married Debra Dahle on February 23, 2008, in the Logan Temple.
He worked for the Sugar Factory in Garland, Utah, up until he was disabled.
Mom drove ElRay for kidney dialysis 3 days a week from Tremonton to Logan for 2 years. In return he lived with and took wonderful care of her the last 10 years of her life. We siblings were very grateful for the care he gave our mom.
ElRay was a fighter, he survived a kidney transplant, heart surgery, an artificial leg, many infections and in the last year and a half near total blindness.
We love you ElRay and are so happy you are whole again.
He leaves behind brothers: Clair (Janet) Anderson, Soda Spring, ID; Royal Anderson, Tremonton, UT; RonDell (Jamie) Anderson, Plymouth, UT; sisters: Camille (Verlyn) Reay, Bonida, ID; Sheila Jessop, Nibley, UT; Diane (Kay) Carter, Preston, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rejoicing with him on the other side are both his parents, his wife, brothers: Glen Anderson; Rodney Anderson; sisters: Karen Anderson, Ruth McNeely, Gwen Ketchum and brothers-in-law Blaine McNeely and Curtis Jessop along with a niece Ashley Carter.
Funeral Services will be Friday, September 13, 2019, at 12:00 noon with a viewing held prior from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at the Bothwell Ward Chapel, 10350 West 11600 North, Bothwell, Utah.
Interment will be at the Bothwell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please visit Wells Fargo for donations in the name of ElRay Anderson.
Condolences may sent to the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 11, 2019