Elthea Sanders
10/30/1931 - 07/21/2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother Elthea Sanders, 87, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Elthea was born October 30, 1931, Logan, Utah, to William P. and Elizabeth Bailey Leatham. Elthea grew up in Wellsville and graduated from South Cache High.
She married Dean M. Sanders of Newton June 19, 1950, in the Logan, Utah Temple. Elthea raised a family of six boys and two girls in Kaysville, Utah.
Survived by eight children, Darrell (Shelley), Dona Davidson (Richard), Kelly (Natalie), Robert (Katrina), Sherman (Terri), John, Charles (Julie) and Joy, 32 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville Tabernacle, 198 W. Center St., Kaysville. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 25, 2019