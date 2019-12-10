|
Erma Dawn Buchanan Christensen
10-29-1929 - 12-5-2019
Erma (Erm) Dawn Buchanan Christensen, the daughter of Elwood and Armida Buchanan, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in her home in Logan, Utah. Erm was born in Venice, Utah, on October 29, 1929, the day the stock market crashed. She was the youngest of 4 siblings, Geneal (Dimond), Delmer, and Woodruff, who all preceded her in death.
Erm was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Christensen, and son, Kevin Christensen, who died November 15, 1973, and August 29, 2008, respectively. She leaves behind her six children - Jeanette (Bryce) Chiesa of Austin, TX; Ilene Christensen of Hyde Park, UT; Chuck Christensen of Melba, ID; Debbie (Kent) Brown of Meridian, ID; Kristie (Allan) Cooley of Logan, UT; Lili Christensen of Rio Rancho, NM, whom she adopted in 1994.
She had 18 grandchildren which include Nicole, Kameron, Brittney (children of Jeanette); Anny, Amanda (children of Kevin); Ty, Trevor, Kelsie (children of Ilene); Lindsay, Marcie, Andrea (children of Chuck); Michael, Stephanie, Devin (children of Debbie); Ryan, Bryce, Jaden, and Kira (children of Kristie). Erm also had 32 great grandchildren.
Erm had the special ability to make everyone feel like family in her home. She loved to watch her family grow with new marriages and births. Everyone who came to see her would get a hug and a kiss - with the lingering smell of Balm Barr.
Growing up during the depression, Erm learned how to work hard. She was constantly reminded of the love her parents had for each other and their children. Combined with a deep faith in the Savior Jesus Christ, she would use these early-life experiences to raise her six children on her own when Marvin died at the age of 46.
Erm worked as a cook for the Provo Elks Lodge and Orem High School. When she moved to Logan with her youngest daughter Kristie in 1980, she started working at Woodruff Elementary as a cook. From there, Erm would become the Head Custodian for the new Woodruff school. In May 1993, Erm retired to spend time with her family.
She knew the power of faith in Jesus Christ and enjoyed attending the Logan Temple with friends and family. The spirit inside this special building always reminded Erm of the love her Father in Heaven had for her. She had the spiritual gift of communicating with her Heavenly Father through prayer.
Erm loved to start her mornings with a glass of water and an ice-cold Diet Coke. Bottled soda or fountain drinks were not sufficient for Erm, stating, "they just don't taste good." This meant when she traveled, she'd bring her small green and white cooler full of Diet Coke and ice.
In 2010 Erm got a new roommate, Buzz, a miniature grey schnauzer. Over time these two would form a special bond. It was not uncommon to find Buzz sleeping next to her, licking her plates, or getting a bath in the tub - which followed with a heavy dousing of Brute cologne. Buzz became one of her very best friends and he misses her.
Many friends, neighbors and ward members would frequently visit Erm. This included her special ministering sisters and ministering brothers. She felt immensely blessed for all the assistance she received during her 39 years in her Logan, UT, home.
Additionally, Erm's family would like to thank all those who ensured she was taken care of and looked after. This includes her friends at Meals on Wheels and her CNS aides and nurses for their loving care.
Erm will be missed. Her family is certain she is happy to be with her parents, siblings, son, and husband again. Her family understands the Lord's plan and they know they will see her again.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Logan East Stake Center located at 1450 E. 1500 North in Logan, UT. Two viewings will be held at the same location on December 12, 6 to 8 p.m., and December 13, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held Saturday, December 14, at 1 p.m. at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem, UT. Funeral under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary.
"I love you a bushel and a peck. A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. And a great big kiss."
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 10, 2019