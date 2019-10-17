|
|
Esther Winn
December 30, 1943 - October 15, 2019
Esther Griffeth Winn, 75, passed away on October 15, 2019, in Preston, Idaho, after a short bout with cancer. She was born at home on December 30, 1943, in Dayton, Idaho, the youngest child of Thurman Fordham and Rachel Forman Griffeth. She married Philip Dale Winn on March 21, 1969, in the Logan LDS Temple.
She was a lifelong faithful member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served an LDS Mission in the Northern Indian Mission, where she met her husband. She attended nursing school in Salt Lake City and worked in various medical facilities before leaving to take care of her family. She was a skilled knitter, crocheter and cross-stitcher and loved musicals. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her six children; Jared Philip Winn of Pocatello, ID; Jamie (Brandon) Lilly of Chandler, AZ; Alison Smith of Gilbert, AZ; Rebecca (Kenneth) Palmer of Riverdale, UT; Anthony (Amanda) Winn of Preston, ID; and Jon (Mandi) Winn of Preston, ID. She is also survived by; 11 grandchildren; sisters JoAnn (Edwin) Hendrickson and Maureen (Kay) Hodges. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Philip Dale Winn; her parents; brothers Edward (Rheta) Griffeth and Eugene (Dorothy) Griffeth and sister Alice (Earl) Hansen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Dayton Ward Chapel, 825 North Westside Hwy, Dayton, Idaho. Friends and family may call Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 8th East, Preston, Idaho, and again prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Dayton, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 17, 2019