|
|
Ethel Arlene Mary Maude Barrett
March 27, 1938 - January 22, 2020
Ethel Arlene Mary Maude Barrett, 81, returned to our Heavenly Father, January 22, 2020, at the Logan Regional Hospital, Logan, Utah.
Arlene was born on March 27, 1938, in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, to Evelyn Maude (Cooke) and Leslie Francis Maude. In October 6, 1956, she married Dennis Edward Barrett in Orange County, California. They had 9 Children.
Arlene has been a resident of Nibley, Utah, for 40 Years. Arlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Gospel and had grown a deep testimony of its principles. She was a devoted Minister/Visiting Teacher to all those she served. She dedicated her life in Church Service and served in various callings faithfully. One of her favorite callings she served in was as a Family History Consultant.
Arlene was a hard worker and a devoted Mother. She lovingly served those who needed help. She has helped many people even beyond her own family. Her heart is big and so was her Service to others. We are so grateful for her life and example. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Arlene is survived by her 9 children: Debbie (Kevin) Gittins, Dennis (Ellen) Barrett, Edward (Ellen) Barrett, William (Lynda) Barrett, Robert (Stacey) Barrett, Kathryn (Lynn) Griffiths, Stephen (Lisa) Barrett, John Barrett, and Ronald (Susan) Barrett, 2 Siblings: Leslie (Connie) Maude, Pauline (John) Kurek. As well as 42 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in Death by her parents and sister, Eileen Lynn Maude Cardiel.
A viewing and funeral will be held at Nibley 3rd Ward Located at 3701 S. 450 West, Nibley, UT, 84321, on Tuesday January 28. The viewing will be from 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Following the viewing a Family Prayer will be offered. Funeral Services will be held afterwards at 12 p.m. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery located at 1000 N. 1200 East, Logan.
A special thank you to all of the Doctors and Nursing staff at the Logan Regional Hospital for their support in caring and serving Arlene during her stay.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 25, 2020