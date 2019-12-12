Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Evan Jesse Haddock


1933 - 2019
Evan Jesse Haddock Obituary
Evan Jesse Haddock
January 8, 1933 - December 9, 2019
Evan Jesse Haddock, 86, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home in Providence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary and prior to the services on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Herald Journal. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
