Dr. Evan L. Allred

8/18/32 - 7/21/20

Dr. Evan LaDell Allred, passed away in humble circumstances with a small family group, on July 21, 2020, at the age of 88.

Evan was born in his childhood home in Hyrum, Utah, on August 18, 1932. He excelled at school and athletics, especially football. He graduated from South Cache then went one year at Utah State Agricultural College (Logan), four years in the United States Air Force, three years at the University of California, Berkeley, and four years at Washington University, Saint Louis, Missouri. He went on to the forty three years-plus in the practice of dentistry. In his own words "Our efforts bore "wonderful fruit." His first love was Dentistry. His second love was his hunting dogs and upland game birds. He invested all extra time and money in the Sleeping Elephant Ranch and Nevada Gun Club. At its peak this operation produced more than 100,000 Pheasants, Turkeys, Chukar, Ducks and many more other varieties of birds. He never got enough shotgunning, even after one particular shotgun exploded in his hands - miraculously not harming anyone.

Evan ultimately retired to St. George, Utah, with his wife Vicki, where they spent several years enjoying the warmth and comfort of southern Utah, mostly chasing Children and Grandchildren and their affairs.

Evan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of his Savior and endeavored for his children to enjoy the same. His favorite hymn was, "There is a green hill far away."

We know Evan had many friends and touched many lives. We are very grateful to those who have played a positive role in his life.

Evan was preceded in death by all of his siblings except Louis and Juanita. Vickie L. Allred passed away just three years ago. Evan is survived by his children, Karyn Allred, Daryl Allred, Denise Goldsmith, Evan W. Allred and Kamela Rigdon. More than 35 grandchildren and half dozen great grandchildren.

A Memorial will be held at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, Utah, at 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020. Those who wish attend may do so. His ashes will be interred there next to Vickie.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store