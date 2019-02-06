Evelyn Caroline Laursen Goodwin

April 21, 1933 - February 3, 2019

Evelyn Caroline Laursen Goodwin passed peacefully Feb. 3, 2019, in Tooele, Utah, surrounded by her family. Evelyn was born April 21, 1933, in Hyde Park, Utah. She married the love of her life, Ronald Goodwin, on Feb. 26, 1951. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the LDS Temple.

Evelyn was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family deeply. She was well loved by all those who were blessed to come into her life. Evelyn was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, an excellent and well-respected real estate broker and great friend to all. She found joy in spending time with her family, a good book, and loved her work in the real estate industry.

She is survived by her children Douglas (Darla) Goodwin, Michael Goodwin and Vickie (Michael) Roper, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Hyde Park Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary