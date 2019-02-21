Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Ellis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Hancey Ellis

1923 - 2019

Evelyn Hancey Ellis, 95, of River Heights, Utah left this earth Feb. 16, 2019, to be reunited with her eternal companion, Dean. Evelyn was born Dec. 31,1923, in Logan, Utah, to Grover Pratt Hancey and Ardella Munk Hancey. She grew up in Hyde Park, Utah, and graduated from North Cache High School, where she was a class officer and met the love of her life, Dean Ellis.

On Sept. 18, 1944, on a short furlough during World War II, Dean and Evelyn were married in the Logan LDS Temple. Following the war they lived in Logan while Dean attended Utah State University. After graduation Dean engineered new reservoirs in Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. Evelyn had a gift of making each house a home.

In 1951 the family moved to River Heights, Utah, where Dean went into business with his father at Ellis Equipment Company. Evelyn was a talented homemaker who excelled at cooking, gardening and entertaining in her lovely yard and home. She grew deep roots in River Heights where Dean served as mayor for 8 years. She served as president of the county and state Mayors Wives Association, the Lady Lions, the Civic Club, D.U.P. and PTA. She sponsored the Dean Ellis Memorial/Apple Days Tennis Tournament each year. She also donated the land for the local D.U.P. Monument, was named River Heights Citizen of the Year in 2008, and was honored just last summer as the Apple Days Parade's Grand Marshall of 2018.

As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served as Jr. Sunday School Coordinator, Young Women's President, in several Relief Society presidencies and was a lifelong visiting teacher. She loved family history work, had a strong testimony and a deep faith in her Savior.

Evelyn was an exemplary mother supporting her family in all their activities. She watched hundreds of basketball games and even more tennis matches. As her children grew and married, Evelyn adopted her children's in-laws including their entire families.

After Dean's sudden passing in October 1977, Evelyn kept the family ties strong. She organized family activities such as pasture parties, Thanksgiving bowling, Aggie games, playing Rook, Sweetwater, "Back to School Dates" and the annual Ellis Family Tennis Tournament. Each grandchild thought she loved them best! This past December the family celebrated her 95th birthday with nearly all of her posterity.

Evelyn was a friend to many. Rarely did a day pass when she did not send someone food, make a phone call or mail a greeting card to spread cheer. She "lights the world" year round with her 60-foot-tall, lighted Christmas tree.

She is survived by her four children Rita (Ray Minkler, deceased), Rod (Lisa Maughan), Bob (Debbie Dance), and Mary (Rob Johnson), 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by Dean's stepmother Lucy Ellis, Dean's half-brother, Clair Ellis, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean Ray Ellis, a great-granddaughter, Evelyn Ruth Hess, her mother, her father, and her three sisters, Mary Hancey, Hazel (Jack) Godderidge and Gayle (Lynn) Jensen.

Funeral services will be held this Saturday, Feb. 23, at noon at the River Heights Stake Center located at 800 S. 600 East, River Heights, Utah 84321. A viewing will also be held Friday at the River Heights Stake Center from 6 to 8 p.m. and again Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Funeral services will be held this Saturday, Feb. 23, at noon at the River Heights Stake Center located at 800 S. 600 East, River Heights, Utah 84321. A viewing will also be held Friday at the River Heights Stake Center from 6 to 8 p.m. and again Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Evelyn will be buried beside her beloved husband, Dean Ray Ellis, in the Logan City Cemetery. The family expresses sincere appreciation to all the family, friends, neighbors and ward members who helped watch over our mother. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences may be sent at www.allenmortuaries.net. Published in Logan Herald Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019