Evelyn Marie Heath Shope

Evelyn Marie Heath Shope Obituary
Evelyn Marie Heath Shope
September 16, 1922 - July 29, 2019
Evelyn Marie Shope, 96, returned to her Heavenly Father the morning of July 29, 2019, in Logan, UT. Evelyn was born September 16, 1922, in Three Lakes, WA, to Forrest Clinton Heath and Emily Josephine Overley. She was the youngest of four children, with older brothers Ira Clarence and Edwin Forrest, and an older sister, Mable Elnora. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister and husband Earl. Evelyn is survived by her children George Brattain, Joy Lynn Hopkins, Jodi Gay Shope, Joseph Clinton Shope (Mary) and Jeffrey Evan Shope (Susan), 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Quincy Ward Chapel, 1101 2nd Ave SE, Quincy, Washington with a viewing at 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019
