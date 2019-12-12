|
Everett Pearson
01/08/1928 - 12/09/2019
Everett Heward Pearson died on December 9, 2019, just one month before his 92nd birthday. Our family is filled with gratitude for his long life, but we were not ready to be parted from our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great, great-grandfather.
His legacy to us is a life well lived. Born on January 8, 1928, in Pocatello, Idaho, he grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. Despite living through perilous times, he chose to be optimistic: he found beauty in the world around him and believed in the inherent good of all people. When discouraged, he relied on his faith in his Heavenly Father and his son Jesus Christ, and received the peace and strength he needed.
He was never happier than when serving others and relished the opportunities he was given to serve in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many ways-as branch president, bishop, high councilman, high priest group leader, home teacher, and senior missionary in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
The roles he cherished most, however, were husband, father, and grandfather. He married Arleen Potts Pearson on December 21, 1950, and together they raised, as they often said, "six wonderful daughters." One of the happiest days of his life was when their marriage was solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple on July 7, 1961. Everett spent 48 years with his darling Arleen, becoming her sole caretaker when her health deteriorated. He was devastated by her death in 1998.
Everett was also a veteran, spending 20 years in the U.S. Army. He and his wife Arleen moved their six daughters frequently across the United States and to Germany two times. He was twice separated from his family-spending 1 year in Vietnam and 1 year in Korea.
In his later life, he met and married Veda Violet Hoke Pearson. They had 19 years together before she preceded him in death September 2018. The last year was a lonely one for him, but he was comforted and entertained by visits from family. He frequently noted that he had more visitors than anyone else in the assisted living center. How we will miss those visits.
Everett is survived by his six daughters-Susan Fredette (Dennis Fredette); Carol Nield (Boyd Eddins); Louise Sabin (Daniel Sabin); Ellen McBride (Brad McBride); Debi Pearson; Ann Hawk (John Hawk); 21 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 4 great, great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his three siblings Norma Dahl, Dorothy Waddoups, and Frank Pearson (Janet Pearson).
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Layton Utah Legacy Stake Center, 752 N. 3700 West, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lewiston Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 12, 2019