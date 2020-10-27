F. Bryant Gomm
06/26/1928 - 10/22/2020
Fred Bryant Gomm, 92, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home in Smoot, Star Valley, Wyoming, on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was born June 26, 1928, in Osmond, WY, to Ben Charles Gomm and Opal Louise Allred. He received a BS, MS and PhD from Utah State Agricultural College/USU. After a 30-year career in the Agricultural Research Service/USDA, he and his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Ann Barnes, retired in Logan until he moved back to Star Valley in 2015 a few years after her passing. Bryant served as Counselor in two Bishoprics and as Bishop, was an avid Scouter, receiving many awards.
Viewing will be at Schwab Mortuary in Afton, WY, on Thursday Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m., with graveside services Friday, Oct. 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the Smoot, WY, Cemetery (Osmond Church if inclement weather). See an expanded obituary/life sketch online at https://www.schwabmortuary.com/obituary/FBryant-Gomm
.