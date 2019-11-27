|
F. Dean Madsen
October 20, 1938 - November 24, 2019
F. Dean Madsen, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Autumn Care in Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, in the Hyde Park Stake Center, 535 East 200 South in Hyde Park. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening, December 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the stake center, and prior to the services on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's edition. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 27, 2019