F. Dean Madsen
October 20, 1938 - November 24, 2019
The heavens have received a mighty soul. Dean Madsen finished his earthly life on Nov. 24, 2019, and leaves behind a host of people touched by his wisdom and goodness.
Dean was born in Provo on October 20, 1938, the oldest of five children born to Farrell D. Madsen and Margaret L. Winters. He enjoyed a childhood of riding bikes and floating homemade boats down nearby irrigation ditches. He graduated from BY High School in 1956, and went on to earn Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from the University of Oregon, after which he was employed as a high school music teacher. He later earned a Doctoral Degree from Utah State University in Education.
In 1971 Dean joined the music faculty department at Utah State University. He was a beloved professor who combined high expectations with great compassion for his students. He conducted the Aggie marching band, the USU Symphony Orchestra, and served as head of the Music Department.
Dean would often declare that the most important result of his employment at USU was his becoming acquainted with a certain Susan Grace Arrington. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 20, 1974. He doted on and revered Susan through 45 years of marriage. Their love story is one for the ages.
Dean was a man of unique interests, treasuring the arts, classical music, and even raising pigs. He planted an enormous garden every year, crafted beautiful stained glass pieces, was famous for his peanut brittle, loved Disneyland, and was obsessed with Christmas. He was a voracious reader, with particular interest in history and religion.
Dean served with humility and capacity in various positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop, Stake President of the Hyde Park, Utah Stake, and Patriarch. Perhaps most endearing to his service were the times that he led entire Stake congregations in the song "I Have a Little Gospel Light," complete with hand motions. He later served a mission with Susan as Branch President of the Galilee, Israel Branch.
However notable these distinctive academic and leadership achievements may appear, they pale in comparison to Dean's impact upon individuals, one by precious one. Mankind was his business. Stories like those of mailing a handwritten note every week to a struggling teenager, anonymously leaving a frozen Thanksgiving turkey in the front seat of a struggling family's van, and providing a safe place of wisdom and kindness to countless university students abound.
Father to four adoring daughters and one son who preceded him in death, his gentleness, patience, wisdom, and unconditional love will always live in the hearts of his children.
Above all else, Dean exuded the traits of Him whose servant he was; even Jesus Christ. His tireless efforts to emulate the Savior were the catalyst for a life focused on lifting and loving people. It is with deepest grief, and joy unmeasured that we bid temporary farewell to a soul so prepared for Glory.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kent, and infant son Daniel Eric Madsen.
He is survived by wife Susan and four daughters: Emily (David), Becca (Matt), Sarah (Greg) and Rachel (Brady); 16 beloved grandchildren: Ben, Jake, Josh, Brielle, Isaac, Cali, Daniel, Logan, Elijah, Joy, Macy, Donovan, Leo, Everly, Madison and Aaron; brothers Niel (Florence) and Dale (JoAnne), sister Marilyn (Dave), and sister-in-law Ella.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Hyde Park Stake Center, 535 East 200 South in Hyde Park. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening, December 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the stake center, and prior to the services on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Charitable donations in Dean's name may be made to the Arrington Collection at USU Special Collections, and to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Deepest thanks to Autumn Care Assisted Living and Hospice for their expert and tender care of Dean at the end of his beautiful life.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 30, 2019