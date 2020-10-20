F Shirley Rudie

02/25/1932 - 10/15/2020

F Shirley was born in Lewistown, MT, to Esther Frost Foss and Oliver Foss. She raised her family in Coeur d'Alene, ID, then moved to Kalispell, MT, and later moved to Logan, Utah, to be closer to her family. In her elder years she moved to Richland, WA, to be close to her daughter.

She married Charles L Rudie on August 1, 1952. They were sealed for all time and eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on June 22, 1954. They had 5 children: Mike (Cris) Rudie of Logan, UT, Marcee (TJ) Woffinden of Richland, WA, Matthew (Susan) of Wentzville, MO, Donald Rudie of Kalispell, MT, and Ronald Rudie of Kennewick, WA. She has 3 sisters, Alicemarie Schultz, Maralee Foss and Charleda Foss.

She and Charles had one of the first foster group homes in Idaho for children with significant disabilities. They cared for many special children during that time. One child came to her when he was 2 years old and had been placed with her so he could die outside of a state institution. He had experienced traumatic brain injuries and had been abandoned at a hospital. Shirley was asked to "love him" until he died. She gathered him up, rocked and cuddled him for 2 weeks. Today Ronnie is over 50 years old. He was her boy from then on and she and Charles adopted him.

She had a difficult childhood with extreme poverty. She quit school after the 8th grade so that she could help support her mom and her 3 younger sisters. She loved genealogy and searching for family connections. She left her family with volumes of research of generations gone by.

Shirley joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a young adult. Her conversion, her testimony and relationship with her Savior, changed her life and her families for the better. She was given a prayer blessing telling her that she would look for those who stand on the fringe, those who feel like they're on the outside. She spent her life of service to children with disabilities and those that others would have passed by. She knew and lived for 80 years with the knowledge that all lives matter.

Shirley loved her family and has many grand and great grandchildren. Her greatest wish for them was to know their divine potential as children of God and to always strive to live up to that potential.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her sister Alicemarie, her mother and father and 3 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite non-profit serving those with disabilities or aging services. She will be interned at the Coeur d' Alene Memorial Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store