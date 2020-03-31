|
|
Fawn Buttars Lamb
April 15, 1923 - March 24, 2020
Fawn Buttars Lamb, 96, of Logan, Utah, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Logan, Utah. She was born April 15, 1923, in Clarkston, Utah, to Harvey Louis Buttars and Lottie Heggie Jordine Buttars. She was raised in Clarkston along with her 3 sisters (Flossie, Lottie Lou, Belva) and brother (Ross).
Fawn graduated from North Cache High School in 1941. She married her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Lamb of Plymouth, Utah, in 1942. Together they lived in Logan, Utah, where they raised two daughters and a son. Fawn enjoyed golfing for over 50 years and was a long time member of the Logan Golf & Country Club. Fawn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Fawn is survived by her children; Kenna (Michael) Haymore of The Colony, TX, Janet (Thomas) Powers of Newbury Park, CA, son, Kim (Christina) Lamb of Brookings, OR, her brother Ross Buttars of Clarkston, UT, 4 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-greatgrandchildren.
Fawn was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Kenneth Lamb), sisters (Flossie Atkinson, Lottie Lou Phillips, and Belva Snyder) and granddaughter Lorie Powers.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 31, 2020