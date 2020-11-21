Feltus Barrow Stirling, Jr.
December 12, 1937 - November 17, 2020
Feltus Barrow Stirling, Jr., age 82, was born on December 22, 1937, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Feltus Barrow Stirling Sr. and Alma Womack Jolly, the first of two children. He died on November 17, 2020, at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City of COVID after conquering lymphoma. He lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, all his growing up years and graduated from Louisiana State University in 1961 with a degree in Architecture.
He married RuthAnn Hatfield on August 14, 1960, in North Hollywood, California. They have four children: Mary Lou Stirling Griffith, (Tony), Julie Ann Stirling Calder, (Dave), Scott James Stirling, (Jenni), and Alexandra Elizabeth Stirling Hill. They are also the grandparents to 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Felt loved babies and adored all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Together they lived in numerous places in the country; beginning their life together in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, while Felt was still in school. After graduation Felt and RuthAnn moved to Houston, Texas, where he was employed as an architect by several firms. While in Houston, Felt and RuthAnn joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on September 23, 1966; after studying the Gospel to teach their young married Sunday School Class at the local Methodist Church. Their lives were forever changed. They were sealed together with their family for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on October 9, 1967, by LeGrand Richards.
Felt joined the FBI while living in Houston, as a Special Agent and ended his 25 year career as the Special Assistant to the Assistant Director at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Virginia, where he developed a master plan for the growth of the training facility and designed and supervised the creation of "Hogan's Alley" where all new FBI agents are trained.
After joining the FBI, they were sent to Portland, Oregon, for 11 months, then to Los Angeles, California, for 7 years. Felt was transferred to the Explosives unit at FBI headquarters and they lived in Dumfries, Virginia, for 18 years where they raised their growing family.
They eventually moved to Glen, New Hampshire to enjoy a quieter life. When the Boston Temple was preparing to open, Feltus and RuthAnn were called to serve as Temple Ordinance workers.
Feltus and RuthAnn were called to serve two missions at Martin's Cove Historic Handcart site in Wyoming and served there in 2006 and 2007.
Feltus served in many positions in the church; Counselor in Bishoprics; High Priest Group Leader; High Councilor; Stake Financial clerk; Missionary; Branch President and as a Temple Ordinance worker.
Feltus and RuthAnn moved to Providence, Utah, in 2008, where they served as Temple Ordinance workers in the Logan Temple for over 6 years. They built a winter home in Mesquite, Nevada, and enjoyed spending time where it was warmer as much as possible.
Feltus and Ruth Ann moved back to their home in Nibley, Utah, in May of 2020. It truly was a blessing to be where he could receive the treatment needed to cure his cancer diagnosed in July. He participated in a CAR-T cell Juno trial at the LDS Hospital under the direction of Dr. Brad Hunter, and 3 weeks after receiving his cells he received the news that his lymphoma was gone on October 26! He was diagnosed with COVID in Logan on Wednesday, November 11, and died in the LDS Hospital on Tuesday, November 17. We have no idea where or how he came in contact with this virus. Please, wear your mask!
Besides his immediate family, he is survived by his sister, Margaret Stirling Holkan (Bob) of Houston, Texas, and their children Bobby, Sara and Andy.
He requested that no services be held because of the pandemic. A memorial service will be held, if possible, next year to honor and remember this wonderful man. Arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services. Memories may be shared with the family and the full obituary may be found at www.whitepinefunerals.com
