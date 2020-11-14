1/2
Florence Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Butler
08/03/1930 - 11/12/2020
Florence Griffin Butler passed away in her sleep on November 12, 2020. Florence was born August 3, 1930, in Clarkston, Utah. She was the fifth of eight children born to Hyrum Dewey and Alice Jane Davies Griffin.
Florence attended grades K-5 in the Clarkston Public School. In 1941, the family moved to Logan so that all of the eight children would have an opportunity to attend college. Florence attended sixth grade at the Adams Elementary School. She then attended Logan Junior High and Logan High School. She graduated from the Utah State Agricultural College in 1942 with a bachelor's degree in French. In 1967, she received a master's degree in Elementary Education with allied work in Library Science from the University of Utah.
She married Dail J. Butler of Shelbyville, Illinois on September 22, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on October 6, 1968. Together they served two missions: Venezuela Caracas East (1992-93) and Peru Trujillo (1998-99).
She was preceded in death by her husband Dail; her parents; two brothers, Richard (Merle) and Lynn (Dorothy); and two sisters, Georgia (LaMar) and Marie (Murray). She is survived by her two sons, Cass (Stacia) and Clayton (Lena); three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Cameron) Levins, Christian and Caroline; sisters Audrey Hutchinson, Joyce Molyneaux, and Ruth Jones; and 34 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 12:00 noon, November 20, 2020. Due to Covid-19 regulations the services will in person for family only, but live streamed for all others on Zoom.
Zoom Meeting ID: 871 7546 6346
Passcode: music
Interment at the Clarkston Utah Cemetery


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved