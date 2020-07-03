1/1
Florian Levry
1999 - 2020
Sept. 10, 1999 - June 28, 2020
Florian Levry, 20, of Logan, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on June 28th, 2020.
Florian was born in the Ivory Coast of Africa and immigrated to the United States with his mother and brother at the age of 6. He graduated from Logan High in 2018 where he excelled in music as a violinist and as a proud member of the Logan swim and water polo teams. He went on to attend Utah State University and was currently employed by TTM Technology.
Florian, (affectionately "Flopie" to his Maman), during his 20 years here on Earth, touched many lives. As so many people that knew him can testify, Florian's greatest gift was as a friend. His big heart and smile left his mark on everyone he knew. Just a kind and wonderful young man who loved playing his guitars and hanging out. He loved his family and friends so much, especially his little brother Erwan. Florian will be forever loved and missed by all.
Florian is survived by his Mom Dominique Brou & Timothy Wolf, her fiance and younger brother Erwan, all of Logan; Father Roger Levry & wife and two little brothers Marc-Andre and Ange-Emmanuel of Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Grandmother Therese Brou (AKA Mamina); Uncles and Aunties Barthelemy Brou, Marie Jeanne & Hamed Kone, William Brou, Pascal & Esther Brou, Edwige Coumba Brou, Desire & Dedra Brou, Charlotte & Ernest Abouo, Monique Brou; Cousins Gilles-Hamed, Coralie, Laurianne, Marie-Camille, George-Ibrahim, Rita, Nolan, Malia, Amira, Jordan, Marc and Emmanuel; And other relatives and friends who loved Florian very much.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at the St. Thomas Aquinas catholic church prior to a 12 p.m. service. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery directly after the service.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone for their outpouring of support and greatly appreciates all of the prayers and heartfelt condolences extended to them during this time.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Nelson Funeral Home in Logan Utah.
Message of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at: www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas catholic church
JUL
7
Service
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas catholic church
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

