Florin Rex Nielsen
July 4, 1931 - November 29, 2020
TWIN FALLS, ID - Florin Rex Nielsen, 89, died peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Serenity Transitional Care. He was born July 4, 1931, in Hyde Park, Utah, the son of Rudger and Druzella Saunders Nielsen. Florin was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Davis Nielsen. Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen (Jan) Stewart, Twin Falls, ID; a son, F. Rex (Jenny) Nielsen, Hyde Park, UT. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a limited viewing and funeral service for immediate family only. Service will be broadcast on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. MST. Zoom link and online condolences can be found at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
. Interment will be in the Hyde Park Cemetery, Hyde Park, UT.