Lindquist Mortuaries / Cemeteries - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Providence Cemetery
1950 - 2020
Francis DeeAnn Jones Gardner
June 29, 1950 - December 31, 2019
Francis DeeAnn Jones Gardner, 69, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1950, in Logan, Utah, the daughter of Marvel and Doris Bingham Jones. Francis was raised in Providence and attended Providence schools and graduated from Sky View High School.
She married Roger Gardner on December 16, 1970, in Logan, Utah Temple.
Francis was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She loved her family. She gave her life in selfless love and services to others.
Francis is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Corey (Cherie), Shaundee (Dave) Vogeler, Trevor, Devin, Lindsey, Dirk (Trudy), and Tyson; 12 grandchildren; mother, Doris and stepfather, Douglas Olson; brother, Dennis; and sister, Shellee. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvel.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Providence Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
