Francis Duncan Stokes
July 19, 1928 - January 24, 2020
Francis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Wellsville, UT, to Archibald & Hazel Stokes. He graduated from South Cache High School. After graduating he was drafted into the Korean War where he was stationed near Inchon.
Upon returning home he married Cora Stokes. She had 4 children. Later came 2 sons. They later divorced. Year later he married Hilda Stokes. Due to health issues he left Cache Valley to live in Herriman, UT, with his youngest son, Todd and daughter-in-law, Diane, and granddaughter, Holli, where he joyfully lived out his days.
Francis loved horses, fishing, leather work and the great outdoors. He liked to tinker braiding whips. He loved to make belt buckles and made quite a few. He also loved to watch the horse parades they had in Wellsville.
He was a retired local truck driver from Trenton Feed Co-op.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Hilda, granddaughter Kandice Stokes, stepchildren Edgar Hallberg & Corlene Rouse.
Francis is survived by his brother, Andrew Stokes (Wellsville, UT) sister, Carol (Blaine) Hall (Orem, UT) his son, Roger Duncan Stokes (Shamrock, TX) son, Todd (Diane) Stokes (Herriman, UT) daughter, Judy & Randy Stokes (N. Ogden, UT) daughter, Centhia & George Preece (N. Logan, UT), 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, 4 step children, Joyce Ricks, Anita Phelps, Rod Corry, & Tom Hendricks.
Funeral services will be held under the direction of Allen Mortuaries at the Nelson Funeral Home Chapel (162 E. 400 North) on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. with a viewing held from 9:30-10:30. A viewing will be held on Friday Jan. 31 from 6 -8 p.m. at the same location. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Wellsville Cemetery. Condolences & memories may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 30, 2020