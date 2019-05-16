Frank Antone Roskelley

02/15/1931 - 05/13/2019

Frank Antone Roskelley, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, at his home in Roy, Utah. Frank was born and raised in Logan, Utah. Frank married his sweetheart, Doralene Skinner, June 13, 1950, in the Logan Temple. Together they had 7 children; Janette Beck, Rosanne, Steven (Carol), Donald, Debra (Todd) Weyburn, Doug (Michelle), & David (Kammi), 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-children.

He was an active member of the LDS Roy 1st Ward and had a strong testimony of his faith. Frank retired from Hill AFB after 32 years where he was well respected for his contributions. He also enjoyed improving himself by being active in Toastmasters. Frank was a family man and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed taking his family skiing, hiking, rafting, fishing, camping, ice skating, and many more activities. Adventures didn't stop when Frank became a grandpa. He enjoyed going ice fishing with his grandsons. One summer Frank lost a finger to a table saw while making an airplane for his grandchildren. No one in the family could beat Frank on a bicycle. One of his greatest passions was helping people by riding his Bike for donations in the MS 150, which he did for 31 years. The annual bike ride turned into a family event. This year many of his grandchildren will be riding in his honor.

Frank is survived by his wife and 5 of his children. He was preceded in death by his parents (Frank W. & A. Fern Roskelley), daughter (Janette Beck), and son (Donald Roskelley).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MS Society through the link below. Help us make Frank's last donation the biggest one yet.

www.paypal.me/pools/c/8eLI7wo71a

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing on Friday, May 17, 2019 6-8 p.m. and prior to the services on Saturday 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 West Roy, Utah.

Interment in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

Send condolences to the family at www.myersmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary