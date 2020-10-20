1/
Frank Lamb
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Lamb
February 16, 1935 - October 6, 2020
On Tuesday, October 6, loving husband, father, and grandfather, Frank Earl Lamb Jr., died at the age of 85 at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ramona Seamons Lamb, their seven children and spouses, their 30 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his sister Margaret and husband Dean Elwood of Hyde Park, Utah, his brother John and his wife Tonda Lamb of Sandwich, Massachusetts, and his brother-in-law Lynn Elwood of Hyde Park, Utah.
Frank was born on February 16, 1935, the second of six children to Frank Earl Lamb, Sr. and Helen Cardon Lamb in Hyde Park, Utah. He spent his life in service of his God, country, and family and worked full time right up until he was taken to the hospital in Fullerton, California, where he passed away.
There will be a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, October 17 @ 4:00 p.m. in Anaheim Hills. There will also be a graveside service on Friday, October 23 @ 10:00 a.m. in the Hyde Park Cemetery in Hyde Park, Utah, where he will be interred next to his parents.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved