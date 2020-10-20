Frank Lamb

February 16, 1935 - October 6, 2020

On Tuesday, October 6, loving husband, father, and grandfather, Frank Earl Lamb Jr., died at the age of 85 at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ramona Seamons Lamb, their seven children and spouses, their 30 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his sister Margaret and husband Dean Elwood of Hyde Park, Utah, his brother John and his wife Tonda Lamb of Sandwich, Massachusetts, and his brother-in-law Lynn Elwood of Hyde Park, Utah.

Frank was born on February 16, 1935, the second of six children to Frank Earl Lamb, Sr. and Helen Cardon Lamb in Hyde Park, Utah. He spent his life in service of his God, country, and family and worked full time right up until he was taken to the hospital in Fullerton, California, where he passed away.

There will be a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, October 17 @ 4:00 p.m. in Anaheim Hills. There will also be a graveside service on Friday, October 23 @ 10:00 a.m. in the Hyde Park Cemetery in Hyde Park, Utah, where he will be interred next to his parents.





