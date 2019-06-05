Frank S. Harman

January 14, 1943 - June 1, 2019

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Frank S. Harman, peacefully passed away of cancer on June 1, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy Harman.

Frank was born the fifth of five children on January 14, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Frank Hyrum and Dora Strasburg Harman Petersen. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Nancy Larsen, on March 27, 1962, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Frank was an active member of the US military for 8 years. He worked with the US Postal Services for 32 years, where he made many life friends and acquaintances. He retired to do what he loved most, camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and honey-do's around the house.

He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Frank is survived by his wife of 56 years, his five children, Steph Pettingill, Dorrene (Angel) Torres, Steven Harman, Brenda (Terry) Towey, and Gary Harman. Frank has 27 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

A viewing will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary located on 34 East Center Street in Logan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019, in the Hyde Park Stake Center (65 E. Center St., Hyde Park), at noon, with a viewing from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Sunshine Terrace and his favorite nurses, Maeleith Dye and Randy Sharp.