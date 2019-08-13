|
G. Norman Edwards
May 1, 1934 - August 10, 2019
George Norman Edwards passed away at home August 10, 2019. He was born May 1, 1934, in Preston, Idaho, to George Franklin Edwards and Thelma Comish Larsen. Norm grew up in Preston, graduating from Preston High School. He went on to serve a mission in New Zealand, where his 2 brothers also served. He loved that he went to the country of his father's birth. When he came home he attended Utah State University and then went on to California to work and earn money to attend Los Angeles College of Chiropractic. He sold encyclopedias at one point and met his sweetheart, Norma Park, in the process. It was her cooking that sealed the deal and Norm asked her to marry him soon after. They married and made a home together in California. He then graduated and started a practice. After some time they longed to be home and raise their 4 children with family around. They loved Cache Valley and made it their home for 45 years, 42 of those in Smithfield. Norm kept busy with raising a family, growing a Chiropractic practice, church callings, being a member of the Lion's Lodge, enjoying land bought in Wyoming, hunting & fishing, and watching westerns. After retiring he served as a temple worker for 12 years before he and Norma moved to Roy to be close to the grandkids and their activities. Norm is survived by his wife, Norma Park Edwards, his children Cindy VanCapelle (Peter), Chris Christiansen (Brian), Dan Edwards, Bill Edwards (Jalynn), 18 grandchildren and their spouses, 11 great-grandchildren and his brother Cliff Edwards. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Thelma Edwards (stepfather Artel Inglet), his sister Alice Edwards and his brother Glen Edwards. The funeral services will be held in Smithfield on August 14th at 12:00 noon, with a viewing at 10:00, at the church house on 340 E. 300 South. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Perpetual Education Fund, Missionary Fund, or to America First Credit Union in his name to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 13, 2019