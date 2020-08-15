G. Spencer Rogers

October 9, 1932 - August 11, 2020

George Spencer Rogers, 87, of Preston, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at a Brigham Care Center. Spencer was born on October 9, 1932, in Preston, Idaho, to George Spencer Rogers Sr. and Hannah Matilda Hanson, one of 12 children. He was raised in Preston and attended Preston High School. Spencer enlisted in the U.S. Military and was stationed in Boston, Massachusetts, and served during the Korean conflict.

Spencer married Maurine Evans, they were married for over 30 years but divorced in 1992. She later passed away. Spencer never remarried. The couple has one daughter, Susan Rogers Atkinson, who resides in Preston, but Maurine had children from a previous marriage that he helped to raise.

Spencer worked as a lineman for Mountain Bell, based out of Ogden for over 20 years, making the commute every day. He later transferred to the Logan location where he after 10 years retired, completing a 33-year career.

He was a very hardworking, outgoing man who loved his friends and family. His favorite pastime was hanging out with friends and socializing with a cold beer. He loved football, especially the Denver Broncos, and would often work himself into a boisterous vocal frenzy over a game. He loved to make people laugh and enjoy life. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and would often tell stories of those events. His home and garden where his pride and joy and he was proud of the fact that he had created and built it all himself. His favorite place to be was out on his patio with his friends, so he will be brought home to the patio for his visitation and friends joining to share a beer and celebrate his life.

Spencer is survived by his daughter Susan Atkinson of Preston, one sister Adele Rogers of Salt Lake City, Utah, one grandson, Spencer Kade Atkinson of Nichols Georgia, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Bobby Rogers and 10 siblings.

A visitation and celebration of his life, with his friends and family, will be held at Spencer's home at 710 S. State Street in Preston on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 8 to 10 p.m. A graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Preston Cemetery.

Please share a favorite memory of Spencer or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute on this page.





