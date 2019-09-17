|
Gail Moosman
September 15, 1939 - September 14, 2019
Gail Byington Moosman, 79, returned to her Heavenly Home, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Logan Regional Hospital due to heart failure.
She was born Sept. 15, 1939, to Leo Irving Byington and Myrth Crawford. She was the greatest big sister to three wonderful siblings: Cleone Auger (Owen), Bonnie Coombs (Kenny) and Brad Byington (Amy)
She met the love of her life, Albert Reed Moosman, while still in school and they were married for all eternity in the Logan, UT, temple on June 20, 1958. They have been sweethearts for over 61 years.
They are the parents to three children: Wade Moosman, Julie Johnson (Kim), and Eric Moosman (Marya). She has 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons who all believe she is the greatest Mother and Grandmother ever!!
She is a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, including Young Women's President, Relief Society President, and Gospel Doctrine Instructor. She served her Father in Heaven well, always putting others ahead of herself. Reed and Gail served a full-time mission for the Church in Texas Dallas mission.
She loved to read and she became a librarian until her retirement. First at the Preston Carnegie Library and then as head librarian at the Junior High School.
She loved to garden. She loved that she could be home in the summer to plant and harvest their big garden and weed her flower beds. (Reed always called it her mud therapy). She loved being outdoors and outdoor activities. She had the greenest of green thumbs and had numerous plants in and outside of her house that she loved to tend.
She is survived by her spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandsons, sister Bonnie, and her siblings' spouses. Also, by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cleone; brother, Brad; and granddaughter, Alicia Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at noon in the Preston Third Ward Chapel, 155 N. 200 West, Preston, Idaho, with Bishop Ron Smellie conducting. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho, and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 17, 2019