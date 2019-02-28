Gardiner Stuart (Dyke) Stiles

March 4, 1944 - February 26, 2019

Dyke Stiles, age 74, died Feb. 26, 2019, in Logan, Utah, from complications of Alzheimer's dementia. He was born in Spokane, Washington, to Dr. Merritt Henry and Montana Thomas Stiles. His nickname was bestowed upon him by his then-3-year-old brother, Ted.

Dyke graduated from Lewis and Clark High School, Spokane, and was an All City guard on the high school football team that played for a state championship. He received a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of Washington in 1966, spent a year in law school at U.C. Berkeley before transferring to Stanford University, where he received his MS in 1971 and Ph.D. in 1974 in electrical engineering. Graduate studies were interrupted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968, spending time at Ft. Huachuca, AZ, and in Vietnam. After receiving his Ph.D. he did a post doc at the Los Alamos Scientific Lab before accepting a position at USU in 1976 (initially as a post doc in CASS, the Center for Atmospheric and Space Science), where he was a professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department, until retirement in 2005. During this time Dyke and family enjoyed three sabbaticals to Syracuse University, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and Kent University in England.

Dyke is survived by his wife Nancy; children, Kari (Thomas Staten), Erin (Edward Allen), Adam (Julie Widdison); grandchildren Anna Louise Stiles Allen, Owen Stuart Stiles Allen; brother Henry Edward (Ted) Stiles and a handful of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Gretchen Leigh Stiles.

Dyke loved snow and water skiing, hiking, cycling, running, reading, music, photography, astronomy, golden retrievers and most of all spending time in the summers at Priest Lake, Idaho, for 72 years.

A million thanks to Robin and her staff in The Cottage at Legacy House, to Anna and her team from Intermountain Hospice, to Pat Sadoski (Cache Valley Senior Consulting) and Dr. Michael Stones for your expertise, kindness and support. To the many family members and friends we are eternally grateful for your support and comfort.

A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Logan, Utah, on April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception in the Champ Hall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cache Humane Society or the .

Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 28, 2019