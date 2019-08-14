|
Gary James Jensen
6/16/1942 - 8/1/2019
Gary James Jensen, age 77, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, in Las Vegas after a short illness. He was born on June 16, 1942, in Logan, Utah, to Ivan and Elaine Jensen. He was raised in Logan and graduated from Logan High School. He married Freda Sansom and they became the parents of two children prior to divorcing: Michael (Lauralee) and Teresa (Brad Call). Gary has two siblings: Brent (Linda) and Judy (Jack Rhoades). In addition, he has eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary was in the upholstery business and continued in that line of work in Las Vegas for a number of years. He had a passion for cars and motorcycles and was highly skilled at maintaining and repairing them. In addition, he could repair almost anything that needed fixing. Those who knew him best were aware of his unique sense of humor. He was a trusted friend to many and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held at the Logan Cemetery on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the south end of the cemetery just east of the cemetery office. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 14, 2019